UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Mayor Says Number Of COVID-19 Hospitalizations Decreases After Self-Isolation Lift

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 03:17 PM

Moscow Mayor Says Number of COVID-19 Hospitalizations Decreases After Self-Isolation Lift

The number of severe COVID-19 cases is decreasing in Moscow, with 22 percent less hospitalizations registered last week than in the first week of June, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Monday that the decision to lift major restrictions has proven true

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) The number of severe COVID-19 cases is decreasing in Moscow, with 22 percent less hospitalizations registered last week than in the first week of June, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Monday that the decision to lift major restrictions has proven true.

Last week, the mayor canceled the self-isolation regime and the ID pass system in the city, allowing Moscow residents to leave homes freely.

"We see a stable reduction in severe cases, in the numbers of patients who need to be hospitalized. Compared to the week of June 1-7, 2020, the average number of hospitalizations decreased by 22 percent last week, from 753 to 587 daily," Sobyanin wrote in his personal blog.

The number of people undergoing treatment in coronavirus hospitals across Moscow reduced by 13 percent to 8,500 last week, the mayor added.

"Today, as a week has passed, we see that incidence keeps decreasing ... And this is just fine! This means the risk has paid off, and we can proceed to the next stage of lifting restrictions, planned for June 16, 2020," Sobyanin said.

The mayor called on Moscow residents to respect social distancing and use personal protective gear.

Related Topics

Moscow June 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PCB unveils ambitious five-year Strategy for the g ..

8 minutes ago

Etihad Credit Insurance and Bpifrance join hands t ..

23 minutes ago

OIC Strongly Condemns the Terrorist Attack in Diya ..

23 minutes ago

Vivo Y30 brings the Latest Innovations to the Budg ..

34 minutes ago

Over 11,000 new coronavirus cases in India, tally ..

51 minutes ago

Greece welcomes foreign visitors

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.