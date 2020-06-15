Moscow Mayor Says Number of COVID-19 Hospitalizations Decreases After Self-Isolation Lift

The number of severe COVID-19 cases is decreasing in Moscow, with 22 percent less hospitalizations registered last week than in the first week of June, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Monday that the decision to lift major restrictions has proven true

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) The number of severe COVID-19 cases is decreasing in Moscow, with 22 percent less hospitalizations registered last week than in the first week of June, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Monday that the decision to lift major restrictions has proven true.

Last week, the mayor canceled the self-isolation regime and the ID pass system in the city, allowing Moscow residents to leave homes freely.

"We see a stable reduction in severe cases, in the numbers of patients who need to be hospitalized. Compared to the week of June 1-7, 2020, the average number of hospitalizations decreased by 22 percent last week, from 753 to 587 daily," Sobyanin wrote in his personal blog.

The number of people undergoing treatment in coronavirus hospitals across Moscow reduced by 13 percent to 8,500 last week, the mayor added.

"Today, as a week has passed, we see that incidence keeps decreasing ... And this is just fine! This means the risk has paid off, and we can proceed to the next stage of lifting restrictions, planned for June 16, 2020," Sobyanin said.

The mayor called on Moscow residents to respect social distancing and use personal protective gear.