Moscow Mayor Says Pass System Portal Targeted By Cyberattacks

Mon 13th April 2020 | 11:00 PM

Moscow Mayor Says Pass System Portal Targeted by Cyberattacks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Monday that the portal issuing passes allowing the city's residents to leave their homes during the self-isolation regime had been subject to multiple cyberattacks.

"The work on [issuing] passes is not easy, we faced unprecedented DDoS attacks and the number of bots on our portal. We work with colleagues to make this system work," the mayor said.

Sobyanin urged citizens not to worry about issuing digital passes, since there are two more days before the system is fully introduced.

"I urge citizens to calmly go to the site to send SMS so that we can complete this work within two days. If we see that there are some problems, we can extend this work for some insignificant time," Sobyanin said.

Moscow authorities have already referred the offers on social media to "put down" the portal for issuing digital passes to the police, the city's coronavirus response center said.

