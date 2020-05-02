UrduPoint.com
Moscow Mayor Says Rate Of Coronavirus Antibody Rapid Tests Increased Tenfold In Past Week

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 11:40 AM

Moscow Mayor Says Rate of Coronavirus Antibody Rapid Tests Increased Tenfold in Past Week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) The rate of rapid tests for coronavirus antibodies in Moscow has increased tenfold over the past week, the city's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, said Saturday.

"Since April 30, the capacity of reference centers for rechecking test results has doubled, which allowed us to quickly analyze and confirm the data accumulated over the past days. In addition, the volume of rapid tests for antibodies has increased 10 times over the past week," Sobyanin wrote on his blog.

In addition, Moscow has managed to increase twofold the detection rate for the disease.

"In terms of this indicator, Moscow has become a world leader. And this is a huge plus, because it allows us to stop the spread of infection at an early stage and provide timely medical care to the affected Muscovites," he added.

The growth of serious coronavirus cases in Moscow is slower than it could have been, but the threat is still increasing, the mayor warned.

