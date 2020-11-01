Moscow Mayor Says Reserve COVID-19 Hospitals to Keep Functioning Until Pandemic Goes Away

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2020) Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin has said that reserve coronavirus hospitals will continue functioning until the pandemic is confirmed to be over.

"The reserve hospitals will be working at full capacity ... we will gradually free hospital wards, keeping the reserve hospitals until we are certain that the pandemic is over," Sobyanin said in an interview with Russia's Rossiya 1 channel.