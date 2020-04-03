UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Mayor Says Residents Must Observe Self-Isolation To Avoid Special Regime

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 06:29 PM

Moscow Mayor Says Residents Must Observe Self-Isolation to Avoid Special Regime

Moscow authorities were planning to introduce a strict regime in the Russian capital, which would require special permits to move around the city, but the situation has changed, as Muscovites stayed mostly at home this week, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Friday, adding that if residents continued to observe self-isolation, the special passes would not be introduced

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Moscow authorities were planning to introduce a strict regime in the Russian capital, which would require special permits to move around the city, but the situation has changed, as Muscovites stayed mostly at home this week, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Friday, adding that if residents continued to observe self-isolation, the special passes would not be introduced.

"We had plans to introduce strict access regime, judging by how the previous weekend went when a large number of people decided to relax [in parks], but the situation has changed and this week the citizens are behaving very correctly, following the recommendations that were given by me, the president, by the government of the Russian Federation.

Therefore, I don't see the need to introduce the regime," Sobyanin said on Russia's Channel One broadcaster.

The mayor called on Muscovites to continue to observe the recommendations and to stay at home.

As part of efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease, the authorities in Moscow have extended the restrictions on public events and ordered the closure of all non-essential shops, restaurants, cafes, and bars until May 1, according to a decree signed by Sobyanin on Thursday.

Russia has confirmed 4,149 COVID-19 cases, with 2,923 of them registered in Moscow, according to the Health Ministry.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia May All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EU Cancels Taxes on Medical Equipment for 4 Months ..

1 minute ago

KP Cabinet for increasing corona testing capacity ..

2 minutes ago

US employment plunges 701,000 in March amid corona ..

2 minutes ago

Kenya marathon star Kipsang held for breaking viru ..

2 minutes ago

Pandemic threatens food in import-reliant states: ..

7 minutes ago

Official Date for OPEC+ Meeting Yet to Be Set - Ir ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.