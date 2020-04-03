Moscow Mayor Says Residents Must Observe Self-Isolation to Avoid Special Regime

Moscow authorities were planning to introduce a strict regime in the Russian capital, which would require special permits to move around the city, but the situation has changed, as Muscovites stayed mostly at home this week, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Friday, adding that if residents continued to observe self-isolation, the special passes would not be introduced

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Moscow authorities were planning to introduce a strict regime in the Russian capital, which would require special permits to move around the city, but the situation has changed, as Muscovites stayed mostly at home this week, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Friday, adding that if residents continued to observe self-isolation, the special passes would not be introduced.

"We had plans to introduce strict access regime, judging by how the previous weekend went when a large number of people decided to relax [in parks], but the situation has changed and this week the citizens are behaving very correctly, following the recommendations that were given by me, the president, by the government of the Russian Federation.

Therefore, I don't see the need to introduce the regime," Sobyanin said on Russia's Channel One broadcaster.

The mayor called on Muscovites to continue to observe the recommendations and to stay at home.

As part of efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease, the authorities in Moscow have extended the restrictions on public events and ordered the closure of all non-essential shops, restaurants, cafes, and bars until May 1, according to a decree signed by Sobyanin on Thursday.

Russia has confirmed 4,149 COVID-19 cases, with 2,923 of them registered in Moscow, according to the Health Ministry.