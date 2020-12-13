UrduPoint.com
Moscow Mayor Says Russian Capital Will Not Restrict New Year's Gatherings

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2020) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, December 13 (Sputnik) - Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Sunday that gatherings will not be restricted and no curfews will be implemented in the capital of Russia since the city's health care system has an extra surge capacity.

"We neither restrict gatherings, nor announce curfews," Sobyanin said on Sunday in an appearance on the Rossiya 1 tv channel, adding that "restrictions are possible only if the health care system fails to cope with the influx of patients ..

. surge capacity is still strong enough."

The mayor noted that there would be no restrictions on the sale of alcohol on New Year's holidays in Moscow.

"The world has a rich experience of introducing prohibition laws, but as a rule, all that results in widespread drunkenness, that is why I see no point," Sobyanin said.

According to the Russian government's coronavirus response center, Moscow has registered 6,425 new cases over the past 24 hours, with the total number reaching 692,210. On Saturday, Moscow reported 3,468 new daily COVID-19 cases.

