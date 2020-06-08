Moscow Mayor Says Self-Isolation Regime to Be Lifted in City on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) Self-isolation regime, digital IDs and schedules for walks will be canceled in the Russian capital on Tuesday, as the coronavirus situation keeps stabilizing, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

"Already tomorrow, on June 9, 2020, self-isolation and ID system will be canceled. The walks schedule will be canceled as well," Sobyanin wrote in his personal blog.

"For several weeks already, the pandemic has been declining, although slowly. The daily increases in new cases are dropping, and the number of people who are discharged from hospitals exceeds that of those who are admitted there," the mayor went on to say.

Starting Tuesday, all Moscow residents, including those who are older than 65 and those suffering from chronic diseases, are allowed to leave home freely and attend public places.

Hairdressers, beauty parlors, veterinarians, photo studios and employment agencies in Moscow can resume work already on Tuesday.

Starting June 16, zoos, museums and exhibition halls will open doors to visitors. From June 16, summer terraces of restaurants and cafes will open. On June 23, fitness halls and swimming pools will open, and restrictions on kindergartens operation will be lifted on the same day.

"In fact, Moscow is returning to a normal pace of life. If the epidemiological situation remains safe, all the major restrictions will be lifted in June, taking into consideration sanitary measures," Sobyanin concluded, stressing the need to prevent a new outbreak.