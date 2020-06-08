UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Mayor Says Self-Isolation Regime To Be Lifted In City On Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 04:40 PM

Moscow Mayor Says Self-Isolation Regime to Be Lifted in City on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) Self-isolation regime, digital IDs and schedules for walks will be canceled in the Russian capital on Tuesday, as the coronavirus situation keeps stabilizing, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

"Already tomorrow, on June 9, 2020, self-isolation and ID system will be canceled. The walks schedule will be canceled as well," Sobyanin wrote in his personal blog.

"For several weeks already, the pandemic has been declining, although slowly. The daily increases in new cases are dropping, and the number of people who are discharged from hospitals exceeds that of those who are admitted there," the mayor went on to say.

Starting Tuesday, all Moscow residents, including those who are older than 65 and those suffering from chronic diseases, are allowed to leave home freely and attend public places.

Hairdressers, beauty parlors, veterinarians, photo studios and employment agencies in Moscow can resume work already on Tuesday.

Starting June 16, zoos, museums and exhibition halls will open doors to visitors. From June 16, summer terraces of restaurants and cafes will open. On June 23, fitness halls and swimming pools will open, and restrictions on kindergartens operation will be lifted on the same day.

"In fact, Moscow is returning to a normal pace of life. If the epidemiological situation remains safe, all the major restrictions will be lifted in June, taking into consideration sanitary measures," Sobyanin concluded, stressing the need to prevent a new outbreak.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Same June 2020 All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Minister of State for Youth presents UAE’s model ..

11 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed issues new regulations to contri ..

11 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi City Municipality develops 51 play areas ..

11 minutes ago

Fans pay tribute to Ertugrul by erecting his statu ..

40 minutes ago

FAB issues HKD750 million five-year Green Bond

56 minutes ago

UAE, New Zealand discuss defence relations

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.