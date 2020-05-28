Moscow Mayor Says Self-Preservation Regime Will Last Until Anti-COVID-19 Vaccine Developed

(@FahadShabbir)

The regime of self-preservation and sanitary restrictions will continue until a vaccine against the coronavirus is received, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday

"The regime of self-preservation, sanitary restrictions, will last a long time, until we get a vaccine," Sobyanin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Meanwhile Russia's chief public health official Anna Popova expressed hope, in an interview with the Rossiya 1 broadcaster, that a vaccine from COVID-19 would be developed before the second wave of the epidemic.