UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Mayor Says Self-Preservation Regime Will Last Until Anti-COVID-19 Vaccine Developed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 07:46 PM

Moscow Mayor Says Self-Preservation Regime Will Last Until Anti-COVID-19 Vaccine Developed

The regime of self-preservation and sanitary restrictions will continue until a vaccine against the coronavirus is received, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The regime of self-preservation and sanitary restrictions will continue until a vaccine against the coronavirus is received, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday.

"The regime of self-preservation, sanitary restrictions, will last a long time, until we get a vaccine," Sobyanin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Meanwhile Russia's chief public health official Anna Popova expressed hope, in an interview with the Rossiya 1 broadcaster, that a vaccine from COVID-19 would be developed before the second wave of the epidemic.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Uzma Khan says she was about to marry Usman Malik

18 minutes ago

Soviet War Memorials, Mass Graves in Bad Shape in ..

2 minutes ago

Iran Says Almost 80% of COVID-19 Patients Recovere ..

2 minutes ago

Israel's Netanyahu Offers Brazil's Bolsonaro Coope ..

2 minutes ago

Probe of George Floyd's Death in Police Custody 'T ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow Publishes All Data on COVID-19 Mortality, N ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.