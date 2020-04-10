UrduPoint.com
Moscow Mayor Says Situation With Movement Across City Remains Balanced

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 12:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has expressed the belief, in an interview with Sputnik, that the situation with people movement across the city is now balanced, considering restrictions imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

Since May 30, Moscow residents of all ages are allowed to leave homes only for going to work, receiving urgent medical services, buying essentials in a nearby store or pharmacy, walking pets and taking the trash out.

"We see that around 3 million people make long trips daily, which is one-quarter of the 12 million of people living in Moscow. The remaining people make only short walks or trips, related to shops and pharmacies.

This is a balanced situation for now, we are striking a balance, although this is certainly not easy," Sobyanin said.

The mayor added that the number of metro users in Moscow had reduced by 80 percent, and the number of those traveling through land transport was seeing a 70-75 percent decrease, with car traffic reducing by almost 50 percent.

"Moscow residents have become self-disciplined. Moreover, they are also calling on their neighbors and their close ones to respect the regime [of self-isolation], this is why we manage to secure the balance," Sobyanin went on to say.

