MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) Moscow's authorities will be able to better control residents' movements during the COVID-19 pandemic with information systems that are expected to be put in place by the end of the week, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Monday.

Both the city of Moscow and Moscow region are under strict quarantine as of Monday morning, with residents prohibited from leaving their residencies except for work, medical emergencies, shopping for food and essentials, and walking their pets.

"As the information systems are being developed, we will be able to exercise stricter and stricter control over the situation.

I hope that by the end of the week we will have the information systems that will allow us to control citizens' movement almost entirely and prevent violations that might occur. We are also waiting for the adoption of a Federal law that will allow us to work more efficiently on this matter," Sobyanin said.

There are currently 1,836 COVID-19 cases in Russia, with 1,226 of them registered in Moscow, according to the Health Ministry.