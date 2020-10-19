UrduPoint.com
Moscow Mayor Sees Curfew, City Closure For Entry And Exit As 'Impossible' Measures

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 11:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin expressed the belief on Monday that it was necessary to contain the spreading of the coronavirus without affecting key sector of the economy, praised the efficiency of the implemented measures and noted that curfews and bans on city entry and exit are absolutely inadmissible.

"Last resort measures, such as curfews, a complete ban on movement across the city, a ban on entry and exit, and closure of almost all the enterprises, are absolutely inadmissible for us, this is just impossible. The optimal strategy is to find some happy medium between city closure and complete rejection of all the restrictive measures. We should not affect the key sectors of the economy and deprive people of their job, but at the same time we should find a possibility to break chains of coronavirus transmission," Sobyanin wrote in his blog.

Sobyanin noted that the already implemented measures ” including the recommendation for senior citizens to stay at home, the obligation to employers to send a significant share of staffers to work from home, and remote education for 6-11th grade students ” were efficiently contributing to protecting a great share of Moscow residents from coronavirus.

"This week has resulted not only in the increased number of hospitalizations: We see the first signs showing that we succeed in gaining control over the spreading of the infection," Sobyanin went on to say.

