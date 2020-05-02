UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Mayor Sees Experience Of Foreign Countries In Fighting COVID-19 As Invaluable

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 06:56 PM

Moscow Mayor Sees Experience of Foreign Countries in Fighting COVID-19 as Invaluable

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Saturday that the experience of foreign countries in the fight against coronavirus was invaluable to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Saturday that the experience of foreign countries in the fight against coronavirus was invaluable to Russia.

"The experience of foreign countries is invaluable to us, because many of them have already passed [the infection] peaks, went through the quarantine regime, many are in the stage of overcoming the crisis, simply a national tragedy is behind there. There were thousands of dead, hundreds and tens of thousands who recovered from this disease and had a severe form [of the desease]. Of course, it is important for us how the health care system worked there, what measures were taken, what worked out and what did not, and what the situation is like today," Sobyanin said in a televised interview.

According to the mayor, Moscow was able to take adequate COVID-19 measures thanks to learning from the experience of foreign countries.

Sobyanin added that temporary hospitals were being built in Moscow to prepare the city for the COVID-19 infection peak.

"As for the opening of temporary hospitals in big building, such as shopping centers and sports facilities, this practice was used in almost all countries which experienced the pandemic. What advantage does provide? Since there is not enough medical personnel to work in each room of 1-2 people, it is better to have large spaces with good ventilation and air flow, so that a doctor can see several patients at once and more people could be taken care of," Sobyanin noted.

Related Topics

Dead Sports Moscow Russia Doctor All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Lyari arrests motorcycle ..

3 minutes ago

More Than 34,000 New COVID-19 Cases Registered in ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister Sindh orders for conducting seropre ..

27 minutes ago

Health deptt collects samples of Type-D hospital s ..

27 minutes ago

RTA opens two internal roads in Dubai

29 minutes ago

Spain eases strict lockdown as US approves virus d ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.