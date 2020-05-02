Moscow Mayor Sees Experience of Foreign Countries in Fighting COVID-19 as Invaluable

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Saturday that the experience of foreign countries in the fight against coronavirus was invaluable to Russia.

"The experience of foreign countries is invaluable to us, because many of them have already passed [the infection] peaks, went through the quarantine regime, many are in the stage of overcoming the crisis, simply a national tragedy is behind there. There were thousands of dead, hundreds and tens of thousands who recovered from this disease and had a severe form [of the desease]. Of course, it is important for us how the health care system worked there, what measures were taken, what worked out and what did not, and what the situation is like today," Sobyanin said in a televised interview.

According to the mayor, Moscow was able to take adequate COVID-19 measures thanks to learning from the experience of foreign countries.

Sobyanin added that temporary hospitals were being built in Moscow to prepare the city for the COVID-19 infection peak.

"As for the opening of temporary hospitals in big building, such as shopping centers and sports facilities, this practice was used in almost all countries which experienced the pandemic. What advantage does provide? Since there is not enough medical personnel to work in each room of 1-2 people, it is better to have large spaces with good ventilation and air flow, so that a doctor can see several patients at once and more people could be taken care of," Sobyanin noted.