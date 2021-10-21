UrduPoint.com

Moscow Mayor Sets Non-Working Days From October 28 - November 7

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 02:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced on Thursday that the non-working days in the Russian capital will be set for the period between October 28 and November 7.

On Wednesday, Putin announced paid days off across the country from October 30 to November 7 to curb the spreading of the coronavirus, noting that regional authorities can extend this period.

"In the coming days, we will reach new historic peaks of coronavirus incidence. Therefore ... non-working days in Moscow are set from October 28 to November 7, 2021," Sobyanin wrote in his personal blog.

Restaurants will be only open for take-away services and deliveries. Most of the enterprises will suspend operation, except for those providing medical services and selling essential goods. Public events will be banned.

