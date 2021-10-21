Moscow Mayor Sets Non-Working Days From October 28 - November 7 Due to COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced on Thursday that the COVID-19 non-working days in the Russian capital will be set for the period between October 28 and November 7, two days earlier than the day off declared by the Russian president.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced paid days off across the country from October 30 to November 7 to curb the spreading of the coronavirus, while also allowing regional authorities to extend this period depending on the virus situation on the ground.

"In the coming days, we will reach new historic peaks of coronavirus incidence. Therefore ... non-working days in Moscow are set from October 28 to November 7, 2021," Sobyanin wrote in his personal blog.

Restaurants will only be open for take-away services and deliveries. Most of the enterprises will suspend operation, except for those providing medical services and selling essential goods. Public events will be banned.

Holidays are announced in schools and kindergartens. Higher and secondary vocational educational institutions in Moscow will switch to distance learning from October 28.

"Experience has shown that non-working days are the most effective way to reduce morbidity and mortality from COVID-19, since they allow to break the maximum number of chains of spread of the disease in a short time," Sobyanin added.

The same restrictions will apply in the greater Moscow region, according to Governor Andrey Vorobyov's order published on the regional government's website.

"October 28 to November 7 will be non-working days in the Moscow Region, during which the operation of retail facilities, shopping and entertainment centers will be suspended, except for pharmacies, grocery stores and online stores, including those with delivery services," the statement read.

Over the past 24 hours, Russia registered its highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases (36,339) and related deaths (1,036) since the start of the pandemic, with Moscow and the Moscow Region, as well as St.Petersburg, accounting for most of increase.

The country's total toll of cases has surpassed 8.1 million, with 227,389 deaths. This includes 1.7 million cases and over 30,000 death in Moscow and over 490,000 cases and 8,397 deaths in the Moscow Region.