Moscow Mayor Sets Payment Rates For Plasma Donors With COVID-19 Antibodies

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 12:10 PM

Moscow Mayor Sets Payment Rates for Plasma Donors With COVID-19 Antibodies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2020) Moscow authorities will introduce payments to plasma donors who have COVID-19 antibodies at the rate of 1,250 rubles ($17) for every 150 milliliters of plasma and 5,000 rubles $67 for 600 milliliters, the Moscow Mayor's press service said on Sunday.

"In order to stimulate COVREC plasma donation, the Moscow Government established incentive payments to donors at the rate of 1,250 rubles for every 150 milliliters of plasma or 5,000 rubles for 600 milliliters of plasma.

The volume of a single donation should be at least 300 and no more than 600 milliliters (+/- 10%)," the statement read.

At the suggestion of the clinical committee last week, Moscow started to use a new method of combating coronavirus. The first plasma transfusion procedures for patients recovered from coronavirus were performed last week. Experts note that the blood of people who have been infected with coronavirus contains antibodies that help cope with the infection.

