Moscow Mayor Signs Decree on Introduction of Digital Passes for Traveling on Transport

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Saturday signed a decree according to which special digital passes would be required for people traveling in Moscow and the Moscow Region on personal and public transport, starting on April 15.

On Friday, Sobyanin said that Moscow would start introducing a pass system gradually from Tuesday amid the coronavirus epidemic. At the first stage, it will be introduced for going to work and back, at the second stage for other purposes, and at the third stage, if necessary, for movement within a district. The pass system will be declarative, the city authorities reserve the right to verify the accuracy of the information provided by citizens.

"Today, I signed a decree according to which special digital passes are introduced for trips in Moscow and the Moscow Region on personal and public transport. From Wednesday, April 15, 2020, their presence for trips will become mandatory," Sobyanin wrote on his blog.

The mayor added that it would be possible to obtain digital passes from April 13.

"It is still allowed to walk without getting a pass, but strictly observing the established rules and restrictions," Sobyanin added.

The mayor went on to write that the information obtained by the authorities for issuing these passes would be destroyed once the high alert period in Moscow is over.