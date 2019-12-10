UrduPoint.com
Moscow Mayor Sobyanin Confirms Death Of Ex-Mayor Luzhkov, Extends Condolences To Relatives

Muhammad Irfan 6 seconds ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 03:13 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin confirmed on Tuesday the death of former mayor of the Russian capital, Yury Luzhkov, also extending condolences to his relatives and friends, and praising his contribution.

Russian media reported earlier in the day that 83-year Luzhkov, who was Moscow's mayor from 1992 to 2010, passed away in a German hospital. A source in the Moscow City Hall confirmed Luzhkov's death to Sputnik.

"Yury Mikhailovoch Luzhkov has passed away. I sincerely regret that we have lost this energetic and cheerful person who headed Moscow in a difficult post-Soviet period, who has done much for the city and Moscow residents. I extend my condolences to the relatives and friends," Sobyanin wrote on Twitter.

Your Thoughts and Comments

