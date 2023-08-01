Moscow Mayor Sobyanin Reports No Casualties After Ukrainian Drone Attack on Moscow-City

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said no casualties were reported after a Ukrainian drone attack on the Moscow-City business center.

Earlier Tuesday, Sobyanin said several drones, on their way to the Russian capital, were shot down by air defenses, but one hit a tower in Moscow-City, damaging the facade at the level of the 21st floor.

"Windows were smashed on an area of 150 square meters. There is no information about casualties," the mayor wrote on Telegram.