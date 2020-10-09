UrduPoint.com
Moscow Mayor Stresses Government Not Concealing Any Information On COVID-19

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 06:31 PM

The Moscow authorities do not conceal any information related to the epidemiological situation, all the available data on COVID-19 is available, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Friday amid a spike of the virus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) The Moscow authorities do not conceal any information related to the epidemiological situation, all the available data on COVID-19 is available, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Friday amid a spike of the virus.

"The city makes the needed decisions. But we will not succeed if people are not responsive, if they do not help themselves and the people who are near. Such things can only be achieved through cooperation and trust.

We provide full information on what happens in the city, we do not cut corners, we do not exaggerate and we do not hide anything," Sobyanin said, as aired by Channel One.

Sobyanin noted that although people are already tired of the restrictions, they should still try to "hold out."

"We need to hold out for several months ... The mass production of the vaccine will remove all there problems. We just need to concentrate and do everything possible to prevent a collapse," the mayor stressed.

