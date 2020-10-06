Moscow Mayor Suspends Transport Cards for Pensioners, School Children to Curb Pandemic

UrduPoint.com
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced on Tuesday new coronavirus-related measures, including a suspension of transport cards of pensioners and school children, pointing to the deteriorating epidemiological situation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced on Tuesday new coronavirus-related measures, including a suspension of transport cards of pensioners and school children, pointing to the deteriorating epidemiological situation.

"The coronavirus situation is becoming more complicated and dramatic every day. In terms of new cases recorded daily we are now close to the figures we had in spring, at the peak. Over 1,000 people were hospitalized today," Sobyanin wrote in his personal blog.

Since not all the Moscow residents comply with sanitary requirements and restrictions, it is now necessary to implement new measures, the mayor added.

Sobyanin announced that the social cards of school children would be "temporarily banned" from October 9 and until the end of the school holidays, while the right to use public transport free of charge would be suspended for Moscow residents aged above 65 and those having any chronic condition in the period between October 9-28.

Sobyanin expressed hope that those required to stay at home would strictly follow this recommendation, that Moscow residents would wear protective masks, and employers would send a significant share of staffers to work from home.

"All this will help us tackle the growing wave of the epidemics. Let us help us and our close ones save health and lives," Sobyanin concluded.

