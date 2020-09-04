UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Mayor Warns Of Possible Slight Increase Of COVID-19 Cases After School Year Begins

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 12:39 PM

Moscow Mayor Warns of Possible Slight Increase of COVID-19 Cases After School Year Begins

Moscow may see some increase in the number of the coronavirus infections in the fall because the school year has begun and many people are returning back to the city from summer houses, Mayor Sergey Sobianin said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Moscow may see some increase in the number of the coronavirus infections in the fall because the school year has begun and many people are returning back to the city from summer houses, Mayor Sergey Sobianin said Friday.

"The pandemic is not over yet. Moreover, we may see the situation worsen a little in the fall.

The school year has begun for children and young people, many have returned from their summer houses. All of this will set up the conditions for potential slight increase in infections. There may be local flare-ups at some factories, offices, school grades, so they� may have to be suspended or moved to work-from-home," Sobyanin said.

At the same time, Moscow has made it through the worst phase of the pandemic with fewer losses that other global cities, the mayor said.

Related Topics

Moscow Young Same May All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Moscow Court Dismisses Navalny's Foundation's Comp ..

39 seconds ago

Suspected Shooter of Trump's Supporter in Portland ..

1 minute ago

PIA announces to reduce fares for its domestic fli ..

1 minute ago

Three killed in Sargodha

1 minute ago

JKNF expresses concern over worsening HR situation ..

1 minute ago

Ramesh Kumar holds Sindh govt responsible for dest ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.