Moscow Mayor Warns of Possible Slight Increase of COVID-19 Cases After School Year Begins

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Moscow may see some increase in the number of the coronavirus infections in the fall because the school year has begun and many people are returning back to the city from summer houses, Mayor Sergey Sobianin said Friday.

"The pandemic is not over yet. Moreover, we may see the situation worsen a little in the fall.

The school year has begun for children and young people, many have returned from their summer houses. All of this will set up the conditions for potential slight increase in infections. There may be local flare-ups at some factories, offices, school grades, so they� may have to be suspended or moved to work-from-home," Sobyanin said.

At the same time, Moscow has made it through the worst phase of the pandemic with fewer losses that other global cities, the mayor said.