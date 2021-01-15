UrduPoint.com
Moscow Medical Center Hadassah Says Stopped Talks With Pfizer On Buying Covid-19 Vaccine

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

Moscow Medical Center Hadassah Says Stopped Talks With Pfizer on Buying Covid-19 Vaccine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Moscow medical center Hadassah said Friday it had stopped talks with Pfizer to buy their coronavirus vaccine and would use Russia's Sputnik V.

"Hadassah Moscow Clinic, a participant in the International Medical Cluster in Skolkovo, stopped talks with Pfizer about buying Covid vaccine and plans to offer its clients Russia's Sputnik V.

We were not and are not vaccinating with Pfizer," the center said in a statement to Sputnik.

The Israeli clinic was the only international medical center in Russia to join clinical trials of Sputnik V.

