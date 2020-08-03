Moscow Metro Receives Anonymous Bomb Threat, Checks Expected at All Stations - Emergencies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) All the stations of the Moscow underground will be checked on Monday due to an anonymous bomb threat, a representative of the city's emergency services told Sputnik, expressing the belief that metro operation will not be affected.

"The metro service has received an anonymous e-mail with a bomb threat at three stations. Taking into consideration that the Names of the stations have not been mentioned, there will be checks through the entire underground system," the representative said.

The Moscow metro operates as usual, since similar checks are usually conducted without evacuation of passengers or any other emergency measures, the representative added.