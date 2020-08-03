UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Metro Receives Anonymous Bomb Threat, Checks Expected At All Stations - Emergencies

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 01:40 PM

Moscow Metro Receives Anonymous Bomb Threat, Checks Expected at All Stations - Emergencies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) All the stations of the Moscow underground will be checked on Monday due to an anonymous bomb threat, a representative of the city's emergency services told Sputnik, expressing the belief that metro operation will not be affected.

"The metro service has received an anonymous e-mail with a bomb threat at three stations. Taking into consideration that the Names of the stations have not been mentioned, there will be checks through the entire underground system," the representative said.

The Moscow metro operates as usual, since similar checks are usually conducted without evacuation of passengers or any other emergency measures, the representative added.

Related Topics

Moscow Metro All

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $43.02 a barrel F ..

34 minutes ago

UAE a model for countries that want to enter age o ..

2 hours ago

UAE a role model in nuclear energy field: WNA Dire ..

2 hours ago

IAEA supports UAE in its nuclear power ambitions, ..

2 hours ago

UAE launches Adahi project in Yemen

2 hours ago

RS. 25000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 34 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.