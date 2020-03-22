UrduPoint.com
Moscow Metro Will Not Be Quarantined Due To Coronavirus - Mayor

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 10:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) The Moscow metro will work in any situation and will not close for quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in an interview.

"The metro is designed so that its trains must constantly run and pump air, and all facilities should be in operating mode.

If we stop the metro, then we will restore it for six months. Therefore, in any situation, the metro will work," the mayor told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

