Moscow, Minsk Advocate For Boosting Trust in Field of Missile Weapons - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Moscow and Minsk advocate for boosting trust in the field of missile weapons to prevent arms races, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"Moscow and Minsk are in favor of restoring confidence and constructive dialogue in the Euro-Atlantic region with the aim of preventing arms race, increasing military activity to the detriment of the long-term security interests of all countries located in this region," Lavrov told the Russian-Belarusian Collegium at the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The top diplomat added that the situation around the Open Skies treaty "after withdrawal of the United States" should be separately discussed.