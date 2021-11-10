UrduPoint.com

Moscow, Minsk Advocate For Boosting Trust In Field Of Missile Weapons - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 01:48 PM

Moscow, Minsk Advocate For Boosting Trust in Field of Missile Weapons - Lavrov

Moscow and Minsk advocate for boosting trust in the field of missile weapons to prevent arms races, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Moscow and Minsk advocate for boosting trust in the field of missile weapons to prevent arms races, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"Moscow and Minsk are in favor of restoring confidence and constructive dialogue in the Euro-Atlantic region with the aim of preventing arms race, increasing military activity to the detriment of the long-term security interests of all countries located in this region," Lavrov told the Russian-Belarusian Collegium at the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The top diplomat added that the situation around the Open Skies treaty "after withdrawal of the United States" should be separately discussed.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Minsk United States All Top Race

Recent Stories

EDB, NBF to offer credit guarantee and co-lending ..

EDB, NBF to offer credit guarantee and co-lending for SMEs in UAE

5 minutes ago
 ‘Bike City’ label to Abu Dhabi is a new global ..

‘Bike City’ label to Abu Dhabi is a new global recognition: Mohamed bin Zaye ..

5 minutes ago
 S. Korea reports 2,425 more COVID-19 cases

S. Korea reports 2,425 more COVID-19 cases

41 seconds ago
 European stocks gain at open tracking inflation da ..

European stocks gain at open tracking inflation data

1 minute ago
 Shanghai Marathon postponed as China battles Covid ..

Shanghai Marathon postponed as China battles Covid surge

1 minute ago
 Polish police detain 'over 50' migrants near borde ..

Polish police detain 'over 50' migrants near border: spokesman

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.