UrduPoint.com

Moscow, Minsk Agree To Station Tactical Nuclear Arms In Belarus - Putin

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Moscow, Minsk Agree to Station Tactical Nuclear Arms in Belarus - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2023) Moscow and Minsk have agreed to station Russia's tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, without breaching Russia's commitments on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

Putin cited his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, as saying that the United States freely stationed its tactical nuclear weapons on the territories of its allies and taught their crews "to operate this type of weapons, if necessary."

"We agreed that ... we will do the same, without violating our obligations ” I want to stress this ” without violating our international obligations on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons," Putin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The Russian leader also said that there was "nothing extraordinary" in this regard.

"First of all, the United States has been doing this for decades. They have been deploying their tactical nuclear weapons on the territories of their allies, NATO countries, in Europe for a long time. They are (presented) in six countries, if my memory serves, Germany, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, and Greece. Greece does not have it right now, but it has a storage facility," the Russian leader specified.

The construction of the tactical nuclear weapons storage in Belarus will be completed on July 1, Putin said, adding that the training of crews would start on April 3.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Europe Turkey Nuclear Germany Minsk Vladimir Putin Same Italy Belgium Belarus United States Netherlands Greece April July All

Recent Stories

Object Found Near Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Likely to ..

Object Found Near Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Likely to Be 'No Longer Explosive' - Pu ..

44 minutes ago
 Moscow, Minsk Agree to Station Tactical Nuclear Ar ..

Moscow, Minsk Agree to Station Tactical Nuclear Arms in Belarus - Putin

44 minutes ago
 Putin Says Agrees With Reports on Possible US' Inv ..

Putin Says Agrees With Reports on Possible US' Involvement in Nord Stream Explos ..

46 minutes ago
 Constitution cannot act on the whims of Imran Khan ..

Constitution cannot act on the whims of Imran Khan: Dr Afnan Ullah

46 minutes ago
 New violent clashes rock France in water protest

New violent clashes rock France in water protest

47 minutes ago
 Annual 'Earth Hour' observed in Pakistan

Annual 'Earth Hour' observed in Pakistan

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.