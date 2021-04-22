Moscow, Minsk Common Targets of Regular Attacks From Other Countries - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Moscow and Minsk are the targets of regular attacks from other countries, and Russian President Vladimir Putin in his message to the parliament spoke about the hostile policy that Russia, Belarus and other states were facing, but only few can give it a worthy rebuff, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"The main thing is that in his annual message to the Russian parliament, the president paid a lot of attention to this. And this is exactly what President Putin decided to demonstrate what is called, probably, a hostile policy. Belarus also faces this hostile policy, our country and many other countries also face this hostile policy," Peskov told the Belarus 1 broadcaster.

However, "only few countries are really capable and can adequately repulse such manifestations," the Kremlin spokesman said.

"We, Belarus and Russia, separately and together, we are a constant target of attacks from other countries. Therefore, we, in fact, just need to get used to living in a state of such an external threat, in a state when the external environment is aggressive, hostile and unfriendly. And the vulnerability of either Moscow or Minsk, of course, increases the danger for the second country. This is absolutely indisputable," he stressed.