Moscow-Minsk Cooperation In Nuclear Field Complies With Russia's Obligations - Zakharova

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2023 | 07:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) The cooperation between Russia and Belarus in the nuclear field fully complies with Moscow's international obligations, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"Our military cooperation with Belarus, including in the nuclear field, fully complies with all the current international legal obligations of Russia," Zakharova told a briefing.

