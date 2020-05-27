UrduPoint.com
Moscow, Minsk Discuss Possible Consequences Of US' Exit From Open Skies Treaty

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 03:10 PM

Moscow, Minsk Discuss Possible Consequences of US' Exit From Open Skies Treaty

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makei,, have discussed in a phone conversation possible consequences of the United States' withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty, confirming commitment to cooperate on deal problematic, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The ministers studied meticulously possible consequences of the US' exit from the Open Skies Treaty. They confirmed the need to closely cooperate on the problematic of the treaty, in which Russia and Belarus compose one group of participating nations, prioritizing the aim to ensure security of the two countries and the Union State," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

During their talks, Lavrov and Makei praised the bilateral cooperation on containing COVID-19 and overcoming its consequences, the ministry added.

