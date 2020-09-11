UrduPoint.com
Moscow, Minsk Discuss Possible Increase In Volume Of Belarus Shipments Via Russian Ports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Representatives of Russia's and Germany's Transport Ministries have discussed the possibility to increase the volume of Belarusian cargo carried through Russian ports, the Russian ministry said on Friday.

"This was discussed at a video conference, in which Russia's State Secretary - Deputy Transport Minister Dmitry Zverev and Belarusian First Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications Alexey Lyakhnovich took part. In particular, they touched upon the possibility to increase the volume of Belarusian shipments transported through Russian Federation's ports," the Russian Transport Ministry said on Friday.

The participants of the talks confirmed their desire to increase the volume of transported and transited cargo, and agreed upon promptly holding additional consultations in order to quickly implement the plans, the ministry added.

