Moscow, Minsk Discussing Changing Loan Terms For NPP Construction - Russian Minister

Tue 11th February 2020 | 06:39 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) Russia and Belarus are negotiating the terms of the loan for the construction of the Belarusian nuclear power plant in what has become a multifaceted situation, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Sergey Storchak said on Tuesday.

"Consultations are ongoing on this issue. The issue is complex. It is related to solving several interrelated issues. Matters regarding extending the period of use of credit funds are a separate topic. Matters regarding revising the period of repayment of credit funds are a separate topic," Storchak told reporters.

Storchak went on to say that Belarus had requested that the interest rates that were agreed upon in 2012, under different macroeconomic conditions, be reviewed, and that consultations on the matter were ongoing.

The nuclear power plant is under construction in the Grodno region. The Belarusian Ministry of Energy is considering commissioning a second plant in 2021.

Russia allocated a loan covering 90 percent of the cost of the contract for the construction of the station, amounting to some $10 billion. The credit line is open until 2035.

Last month, Belarusian Energy Minister Victor Karankevich reported that the extension of the loan term from 25 to 35 years was being discussed.

