UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow, Minsk Have No Intentions Of Changing Union State Treaty Road Map - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 08:53 PM

Moscow, Minsk Have No Intentions of Changing Union State Treaty Road Map - Lavrov

Moscow and Minsk do not plan on changing the road map that has been laid out by the bilateral Union State treaty, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Moscow and Minsk do not plan on changing the road map that has been laid out by the bilateral Union State treaty, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"There are no plans to change the program in terms of the conditions that have been outlined in the Union State treaty," Lavrov said, but added that both sides intended to further deepen integration within the framework of the deal.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Road Minsk

Recent Stories

Mohammad Asghar records his eighth first-class fiv ..

14 minutes ago

Sindh restrict Central Punjab to 216 for seven on ..

19 minutes ago

Northern 339 for five on back of Umar Amin, Ali Sa ..

29 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh echoes sentiments of Sheikh Zayed a ..

41 minutes ago

Indian police battle baton charge students over fe ..

3 minutes ago

Impeachment Inquiry Causes Rift between Trump, Pom ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.