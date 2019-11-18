Moscow, Minsk Have No Intentions of Changing Union State Treaty Road Map - Lavrov

Moscow and Minsk do not plan on changing the road map that has been laid out by the bilateral Union State treaty, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Moscow and Minsk do not plan on changing the road map that has been laid out by the bilateral Union State treaty, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"There are no plans to change the program in terms of the conditions that have been outlined in the Union State treaty," Lavrov said, but added that both sides intended to further deepen integration within the framework of the deal.