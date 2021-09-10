UrduPoint.com

Moscow-Minsk Integration To Continue In Accordance With Interests Of Sides - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 02:46 PM

Moscow-Minsk Integration to Continue in Accordance With Interests of Sides - Kremlin

The Integration of Russia and Belarus will continue in accordance with the interests of the two countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) The Integration of Russia and Belarus will continue in accordance with the interests of the two countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Integration will, of course, further improve, continue, in the form that will be the greatest, in the best way in the interests of the two countries," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman also said that there is no discussion of a single Currency in Russia and Belarus.

"There is no talk about this yet, yesterday in particular both presidents [Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko] spoke about it, we asked a question about it. So far they [prospects] are not visible," Peskov added.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Belarus Best

Recent Stories

India's Karnataka State On High Alert Over Deadly ..

India's Karnataka State On High Alert Over Deadly Virus Nipah

2 minutes ago
 Kiev to Fight Against Nord Stream 2 Even After Gas ..

Kiev to Fight Against Nord Stream 2 Even After Gas Supplies Start - Zelenskyy's ..

2 minutes ago
 Mecklenburg-Vorpommern Authorities Not Commenting ..

Mecklenburg-Vorpommern Authorities Not Commenting on Nord Stream 2 Launch in Oct ..

17 minutes ago
 German Regulator Says Did Not Receive Documents fo ..

German Regulator Says Did Not Receive Documents for Both Strings of Nord Stream ..

17 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed phones Iran&#039;s new FM

Abdullah bin Zayed phones Iran&#039;s new FM

1 hour ago
 Russia Lifts Restrictions on Belarus Flights From ..

Russia Lifts Restrictions on Belarus Flights From September 21 - COVID-19 Respon ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.