Moscow, Minsk May Resume Talks on Integration Road Maps in Fall - Belarusian Ambassador

Moscow and Minsk may resume negotiations on the road maps for integration within the Union State in the fall, Belarusian Ambassador to Russia Vladimir Semashko said on Thursday, adding that agreement has been reached on nearly all the documents

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Moscow and Minsk may resume negotiations on the road maps for integration within the Union State in the fall, Belarusian Ambassador to Russia Vladimir Semashko said on Thursday, adding that agreement has been reached on nearly all the documents.

"As we are solving problems related to the bilateral cooperation, conditions are now emerging for resuming talks on the elaborated integration documents. Minsk is ready to get down to the negotiations table at any moment, if our Russian partners and friends show good will. I believe this moment will come in September-October of this year, this is when we should resume talks on these documents," Semashko said at an expert session, dubbed "Russia and Belarus: the future after the pandemic."

Relevant ministries and agencies have drafted 30 road maps for creating a common market of the Union State, the ambassador recalled.

"We have effectively coordinated 28.5 road maps. We have fully coordinated 28 road maps, and we have coordinated one more road map by 50 percent, a couple of details remain, which are certainly manageable. One more road map, related to the common gas market and compensation for the gas maneuver, remains open," Semashko explained.

The Belarusian ambassador expressed the belief that all the problems should be solved by January 1, 2022.

Moscow and Minsk planned adopting the program for enhancing the integration by the 20th anniversary of the Treaty on the Creation of the Union State, which was signed on December 8, 1999. Then-Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on December 20 that there were difficulties with reaching final agreement, due to differences on oil, gas and taxes.