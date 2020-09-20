UrduPoint.com
Moscow-Minsk Mutual Trust Ensures Non-Interference In Each Other's Affairs - Kremlin

Moscow-Minsk Mutual Trust Ensures Non-Interference in Each Other's Affairs - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2020) The level of mutual trust and respect that exists between Russia and Belarus in the framework of the Union State guarantees non-interference in each other's internal affairs and gives opportunities for free exchange of views, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"We are the Union State and closest allies. And the level of mutual trust and mutual respect, on the one hand, guarantees absolute non-interference in each other's internal affairs that has been repeatedly demonstrated by President [Vladimir] Putin, but on the other hand, it allows the presidents to openly exchange views on the most pressing issues," Peskov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

