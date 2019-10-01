UrduPoint.com
Moscow, Minsk Not Discussing Russian Military Base Creation In Belarus - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 02:32 PM

Moscow is currently not discussing with Minsk the possibility to create a Russian military base in Belarus, since the two countries have mutual commitments compensating for its absence, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

Belarussian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei has recently voiced the belief that there is currently no sense in housing a Russian military base on the territory of Belarus, noting that the matter is currently not on the agenda.

"Russia and Belarus have quite a great number of allied commitments. There are really many mutual commitments that compensate for the absence of such a stationing site. However, no discussion is being conducted now," Peskov told reporters.

