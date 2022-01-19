UrduPoint.com

Moscow, Minsk Not Negotiating Deployment Of Russian Nuclear Forces In Belarus - Lawmaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Moscow, Minsk Not Negotiating Deployment of Russian Nuclear Forces in Belarus - Lawmaker

Moscow and Minsk are not negotiating the deployment of Russia's nuclear forces on the territory of Belarus, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy head of the Russian upper chamber's international affairs committee, told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Moscow and Minsk are not negotiating the deployment of Russia's nuclear forces on the territory of Belarus, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy head of the Russian upper chamber's international affairs committee, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

A senior US State Department official said on Tuesday that proposed changes to the Belarusian constitution indicate Minsk's plans to allow both Russian conventional and nuclear forces to be stationed on its territory.

"(Belarusian President Alexander) Lukashenko has already offered to deploy Russian nuclear forces on the territory of Belarus, if necessary. But, as far as I know, things did not go further than remarks, there are no negotiations," Dzhabarov said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Nuclear Minsk Vladimir Putin Belarus Chamber

Recent Stories

PIDE 'Street Vending' conference on Thursday

PIDE 'Street Vending' conference on Thursday

2 minutes ago
 Militants Who Gained Experience in Hot Spots Parto ..

Militants Who Gained Experience in Hot Spots Partook in Kazakh Unrest - Russian ..

2 minutes ago
 Cold, cloudy weather to prevail in KP

Cold, cloudy weather to prevail in KP

2 minutes ago
 PTI govt to complete its tenure: Ali Muhammad Khan ..

PTI govt to complete its tenure: Ali Muhammad Khan

3 minutes ago
 PFA disposes of 7,900 litres adulterated milk

PFA disposes of 7,900 litres adulterated milk

12 minutes ago
 RPT: PREVIEW - Blinken to Meet With Ukrainian, Ger ..

RPT: PREVIEW - Blinken to Meet With Ukrainian, German Leadership Amid Tensions W ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.