Moscow, Minsk Not Negotiating Deployment of Russian Nuclear Forces in Belarus - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Moscow and Minsk are not negotiating the deployment of Russia's nuclear forces on the territory of Belarus, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy head of the Russian upper chamber's international affairs committee, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

A senior US State Department official said on Tuesday that proposed changes to the Belarusian constitution indicate Minsk's plans to allow both Russian conventional and nuclear forces to be stationed on its territory.

"(Belarusian President Alexander) Lukashenko has already offered to deploy Russian nuclear forces on the territory of Belarus, if necessary. But, as far as I know, things did not go further than remarks, there are no negotiations," Dzhabarov said.