Moscow, Minsk On Integration Path, No Discussion On Creation Of Military Council - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published June 29, 2023 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) Russia and Belarus are on the path of integration but there is no discussion about creation of a common military council, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"As for the level of integration within the Union State: there are certain union projects, there is a path that we are following within the framework of this integration.

As for the state bade you named (the common military council), I can't say anything specific here. There are no discussions on this at the moment," Peskov said.

