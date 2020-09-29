Moscow, Minsk Resume Talks on Integration Road Maps - Belarusian Ambassador

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Minsk and Moscow have resumed their dialogue on the integration road maps, Belarusian Ambassador to Russia Vladimir Semashko said on Tuesday.

"We can say so," Semashko told reporters, when asked whether the talks were ongoing.

"It is not a secret, [Belarusian] First Deputy Prime Minister [Nikolai] Snopkov visited Moscow last week, and he met with [Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei] Overchuk, they discussed the algorithm and so on," Semashko specified.

The Treaty on the Creation of a Union State of Russia and Belarus was signed on December 8, 1999, in Moscow. A program for deepening integration was supposed to be adopted by its twentieth anniversary, but this has not happened yet, although a special working group was created and 31 draft road maps were suggested by the two sides.