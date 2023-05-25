Moscow, Minsk Retaliatory Measures in Military-Nuclear Sphere Made Amid Tensions - Shoigu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) The decision of Russia and Belarus on retaliatory measures in the military-nuclear sphere was made in the context of an extremely serious escalation of threats on the western borders of the two countries, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Thursday.

"In the context of an extremely serious escalation of threats on the western borders of Russia and Belarus, a decision has been made on retaliatory measures in the military-nuclear sphere," Shoigu said at a meeting of CSTO defense ministers in Minsk.

The Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system, which can use both conventional and nuclear missiles, has been transferred to the Belarus military, the minister noted.

"Belarusian servicemen have received the necessary training in Russian training centers," Shoigu said.

Russian and Belarus Defense Ministers signed documents earlier in the day on "defining the procedure for finding a special storage facility for nuclear ammunition on the Belarusian territory," the minister said.

"I would like to note that the whole range of events is organized strictly in accordance with existing international obligations and does not violate the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT)," Shoigu said.

The control over the decision to use such weapons will be carried out by Russia, the Russian Defense Minister concluded.