DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2021) Moscow and Minsk signed contracts this year for Russia to supply Belarus with fighter jets, helicopters, air defense equipment, and other armaments, the director of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, Dmitry Shugayev, told Sputnik.

"Contracts with Belarus for supplies of aviation equipment including fighter aircraft and helicopters, as well as air defense equipment and other defense products, were concluded this year," Shugayev said at the Dubai Airshow exhibition.

The official underlined that all the defense equipment will be delivered at the terms specified by the contracts.