Moscow, Minsk to Continue to Adequately Respond to Provocations - Patrushev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) Russia and Belarus will continue to adequately respond to provocations near borders of the Union State, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev has said.

