Moscow, Minsk To Continue To Adequately Respond To Provocations - Patrushev

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 04:47 PM

Moscow, Minsk to Continue to Adequately Respond to Provocations - Patrushev

Russia and Belarus will continue to adequately respond to provocations near borders of the Union State, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) Russia and Belarus will continue to adequately respond to provocations near borders of the Union State, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev has said.

"Together with Minsk, we will continue to adequately respond to provocations, including military ones, near the borders of the Union State," Patrushev told� the Argumenty i Fakty newspaper.

