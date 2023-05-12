Moscow, Minsk to Develop Program on Cooperation in Regional Aircraft Production - Official

Russia and Belarus are currently in talks to extend their partnership in production of Russian planes for regional aviation and plan to develop a program for aircraft cooperation within two months, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said on Friday

"Belarus produces aviation components for us, and we have discussed with them (Belarusians) a possibility to extend the operations, that is production of planes for regional aviation ... We have agreed to prepare a complex program in the next two months, before (the international industrial fair) Innoprom (that will take place in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg in July) and approve it at the fair," Manturov said after his meeting with Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko.

In particular, the parties are considering the possibility of expanding projects, including the production of final samples for aviation and technological operations involved in manufacturing of regional airliners, the Russian minister added.

Manturov also said that during the meeting, the parties discussed production cooperation "in the areas that have a potential potential for development," such as mechanical engineering, chemical industry, pharmaceutics, microelectronics and light industry.