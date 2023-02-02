UrduPoint.com

Moscow, Minsk To Start Implementing 3 Joint Defense Programs In 2023 - Union State

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Moscow, Minsk to Start Implementing 3 Joint Defense Programs in 2023 - Union State

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) Minsk and Moscow intend to begin implementing three joint defense and security programs this year amid increased tensions in Eastern Europe, State Secretary of the Russia-Belarus Union State Dmitry Mezentsev said on Thursday.

"We are convinced that we will manage to start implementing four more programs, with three of them covering defense matters. One of them focuses on border security, with two more on support for infrastructure of the Union State's regional group of forces," Mezentsev said.

The state secretary stated that joint defense programs had become even more relevant due to "unprecedented pressure on our countries" and a more complex military and political situation in Eastern Europe.

In 2000, Belarus and Russia founded the Union State, a supranational union between the two countries, with the aim of deepening their bilateral relationship through economic and defense policy integration. In November 2021, the countries approved 28 sectoral programs within the frameworks of the Union State covering about 1,000 projects. The programs aim to unify laws and reinforce inter-state integration in various sectors of the economy.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Europe Minsk Belarus November Border

Recent Stories

PCB releases special Podcast edition featuring Bab ..

PCB releases special Podcast edition featuring Babar, Sarfraz and Shaheen

7 minutes ago
 DEWA’s integrated digital services enhance happi ..

DEWA’s integrated digital services enhance happiness of customers in 2022

11 minutes ago
 Imran Khan strongly condemns arrest of Sheikh Rash ..

Imran Khan strongly condemns arrest of Sheikh Rashid

17 minutes ago
 OPPO's innovation led Technology promises a Smarte ..

OPPO's innovation led Technology promises a Smarter Future Ahead

23 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid brought to court after late night ar ..

Sheikh Rashid brought to court after late night arrest

35 minutes ago
 Zameen.com launches Construction Cost Calculator t ..

Zameen.com launches Construction Cost Calculator tool for the masses

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.