Moscow mocks West over Ukraine 'invasion date'

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :The Kremlin and senior officials on Wednesday made fun of Western media for running with February 16 as the "invasion date" when Russia might attack Ukraine.

"I'd like to ask if US and British sources of disinformation ... could publish the schedule of our upcoming invasions for the year. I'd like to plan my holidays," Russia's foreign minister spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova wrote on social media.

Western intelligence had warned that Moscow could choose Wednesday to escalate an ongoing separatist conflict in Ukraine, after building up a force estimated at more than 100,000 troops near the borders.

They said however that the date could be part of a Russian disinformation effort. Some media, citing intelligence reports, specified Russian attacks could begin early Wednesday morning.

"The night passed as usual.

We slept peacefully. In the morning we started the day calmly and professionally," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Asked whether the Kremlin had been in contact with representatives from other countries in the early hours of the day, he replied: "We are not used to contact with foreign countries at night." Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, who spoke with his US counterpart Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the eve of the date, said reports of attack timing had spurred confusion among officials.

"I wouldn't say it amuses us, but of course it leaves us deeply perplexed," Lavrov said.

In Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky had announced a "Day of Unity" on Wednesday during which the military staged drills and in Kyiv hundreds of civilians marched in a stadium with an enormous national banner.