UrduPoint.com

Moscow Mocks West Over Ukraine 'invasion Date'

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2022 | 06:46 PM

Moscow mocks West over Ukraine 'invasion date'

The Kremlin and senior officials on Wednesday made fun of Western media for running with February 16 as the "invasion date" when Russia might attack Ukraine

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :The Kremlin and senior officials on Wednesday made fun of Western media for running with February 16 as the "invasion date" when Russia might attack Ukraine.

"I'd like to ask if US and British sources of disinformation ... could publish the schedule of our upcoming invasions for the year. I'd like to plan my holidays," Russia's foreign minister spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova wrote on social media.

Western intelligence had warned that Moscow could choose Wednesday to escalate an ongoing separatist conflict in Ukraine, after building up a force estimated at more than 100,000 troops near the borders.

They said however that the date could be part of a Russian disinformation effort. Some media, citing intelligence reports, specified Russian attacks could begin early Wednesday morning.

"The night passed as usual.

We slept peacefully. In the morning we started the day calmly and professionally," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Asked whether the Kremlin had been in contact with representatives from other countries in the early hours of the day, he replied: "We are not used to contact with foreign countries at night." Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, who spoke with his US counterpart Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the eve of the date, said reports of attack timing had spurred confusion among officials.

"I wouldn't say it amuses us, but of course it leaves us deeply perplexed," Lavrov said.

In Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky had announced a "Day of Unity" on Wednesday during which the military staged drills and in Kyiv hundreds of civilians marched in a stadium with an enormous national banner.

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Moscow Russia Social Media Holidays February Media From

Recent Stories

PSL 7 Match 23 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Li ..

PSL 7 Match 23 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will Wi ..

30 minutes ago
 Anger in UK over Prince Andrew's '12 mn' settlemen ..

Anger in UK over Prince Andrew's '12 mn' settlement

46 seconds ago
 G7 foreign ministers to hold talks on Ukraine cris ..

G7 foreign ministers to hold talks on Ukraine crisis Saturday: Germany

47 seconds ago
 Sweden Reaffirms Stance Not to Join NATO But Will ..

Sweden Reaffirms Stance Not to Join NATO But Will Boost Military Capabilities

50 seconds ago
 German delegation visits historic Peshawar Museum, ..

German delegation visits historic Peshawar Museum, Sethi House

52 seconds ago
 Maryam Nawaz reacts over arrest of journalist Mohs ..

Maryam Nawaz reacts over arrest of journalist Mohsin Baig

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>