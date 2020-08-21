Moscow Monitoring Internal EU Discussion About Its Current Approach to Russia - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Moscow is keeping an eye on the EU's internal discussion about the bloc's current approach to Russia, but holds no high expectations, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Russia's Trud newspaper.

According to the diplomat, the coronavirus pandemic has accelerated "thinking processes" in the European Union, and EU politicians are increasingly speaking in favor of strengthening the bloc's own "strategic autonomy" in international affairs. At the initiative of European Council President Charles Michel, an intra-EU discussion about the pros and cons of its current approach to relations with Russia has been launched, Lavrov said.

"We are keeping an eye on the process, though we do not have high expectations. Ideological narrow-mindedness and rigid thinking in relation to our country is too great in some EU states, even to the detriment of their own national interests. However, this is their choice, and they are responsible for it," the minister said.

At the same time, Lavrov said that Moscow was not against the strengthening of the EU's independence in international affairs, and Russia had already offered the bloc to cooperate in crisis management and the development of military and technical capabilities.

"Even today, we consider the EU as a potential participant in the concept of the Greater Eurasian Partnership put forward by President Vladimir Putin. In our opinion, this would benefit the European Union, contributing to the matching of regional integration potentials and expanding the access of European economic operators to the Eurasian markets," Lavrov added.

The minister also said that Russia expected a fair analysis of the realities of a multipolar world to prompt the EU to rethink clearly outdated approaches toward the country.

"For our part, we, as before, are always open to honest, mutually beneficial cooperation," Lavrov added.