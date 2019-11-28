Moscow Moves Up 10 Positions in Global Ranking of Innovative Cities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Moscow is now ranked 38th on the list of 500 global innovation cities, moving up a full 10 spots from last year's ranking and making some of the most significant progress among the top 50 cities.

The ranking is published annually by the 2thinknow analytic agency.

"Moscow is becoming an increasingly attractive city to live in. Recently, it climbed 10 spots, ranking 38 out of 500 most innovative cities in the world. Earlier this year, it was also ranked among the top 10 cities for start-ups, gained the status of a sustainable city and claimed its spot among the top three largest Wi-Fi networks of any city globally," Eduard Lysenko, the head of Moscow's Department of Information Technology, said, commenting on the ranking.

Other cities from the top 50 that showed similar dynamics as Moscow were Barcelona, Istanbul, Beijing, Madrid, Milan, Las Vegas and Taipei, all of which moved up from between nine and 16 spots.

The top 5 included New York, Tokyo, London, Los Angeles and Singapore.

The ranking has been published since 2007 and scores cities based on 162 parameters divided into 3 groups: cultural assets, human infrastructure and networked markets.