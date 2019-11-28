UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Moves Up 10 Positions In Global Ranking Of Innovative Cities

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 12:10 AM

Moscow Moves Up 10 Positions in Global Ranking of Innovative Cities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Moscow is now ranked 38th on the list of 500 global innovation cities, moving up a full 10 spots from last year's ranking and making some of the most significant progress among the top 50 cities.

The ranking is published annually by the 2thinknow analytic agency.

"Moscow is becoming an increasingly attractive city to live in. Recently, it climbed 10 spots, ranking 38 out of 500 most innovative cities in the world. Earlier this year, it was also ranked among the top 10 cities for start-ups, gained the status of a sustainable city and claimed its spot among the top three largest Wi-Fi networks of any city globally," Eduard Lysenko, the head of Moscow's Department of Information Technology, said, commenting on the ranking.

Other cities from the top 50 that showed similar dynamics as Moscow were Barcelona, Istanbul, Beijing, Madrid, Milan, Las Vegas and Taipei, all of which moved up from between nine and 16 spots.

The top 5 included New York, Tokyo, London, Los Angeles and Singapore.

The ranking has been published since 2007 and scores cities based on 162 parameters divided into 3 groups: cultural assets, human infrastructure and networked markets.

Related Topics

World Technology Moscow London Los Angeles Beijing Milan Tokyo Progress Singapore Barcelona Madrid Taipei Istanbul Las Vegas New York Market All From Top

Recent Stories

Palestine Leader Sees Elections in 'Few Months'

12 minutes ago

Prosinecki sacked as Bosnia boss

13 minutes ago

European, Middle Eastern Countries to Independentl ..

13 minutes ago

Mehfil-e-Milad (SAWW) held at Bahauddin Zakariya U ..

35 minutes ago

Chief Minister Jam Kamal approves Disaster Managem ..

36 minutes ago

Nation, cabinet standing by PM's decision of COAS' ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.