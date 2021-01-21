Moscow Museums, Colleges, Children Leisure Centers Resume Regular Operation Jan 22 - Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin announced a significant alleviation of the coronavirus restrictions starting Friday: museums, libraries, colleges, sports schools and further education establishments resume regular operation, and theaters, cinemas and concert halls are allowed to be 50 percent filled.

In his fresh statement, the mayor expressed "cautious optimism" regarding the coronavirus spreading in the Russian capital, pointing to decreasing hospitalization level and steadily ongoing vaccination campaign, with over 220,000 inoculated Moscow residents.

"We can significantly ease the restrictions that are in place. Colleges, further education establishments, sports schools and leisure facilities for children under the jurisdiction of the Moscow government resume regular operation. Students' transport cards will be unblocked, and they will be able again to enjoy their travel privileges," Sobyanin said.

However, students of Moscow's universities will be studying from home through February 6 in compliance with the decision of the Russian Ministry of Education and Science, the mayor specified.

"Museums, libraries and other cultural institutions resume operation. Entertainment, cultural and leisure events, exhibitions, educational, mass physical culture, sports, advertising and other events are allowed, provided that the number of visitors does not exceed 50 percent of the total capacity," Sobyanin went on to say, noting that the maximum allowed number of spectators in theaters, cinemas and concert halls will be increased from 25 percent to 50 percent of the maximum capacity.

At the same time, Moscow employers are still obligated to send at least 30 percent of their staffers to work from home. The recommendation to self-isolate for senior citizens and those suffering from chronic diseases remains in place, and the restrictions on restaurants, bars and clubs operation are yet to be lifted.

"I truly hope that the epidemiological situation will keep improving, allowing us to ease other restrictions," Sobyanin continued, calling on Moscow residents to vaccinate.