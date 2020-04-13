UrduPoint.com
Moscow Needs Stricter Self-Isolation Enforcement After Rise In Social Contacts - WHO

An increase in human-to-human contacts seen in Moscow last week requires stricter measures to enforce the self-isolation regime amid growing COVID-19 cases, Melita Vujnovic, the representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Russia, told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) An increase in human-to-human contacts seen in Moscow last week requires stricter measures to enforce the self-isolation regime amid growing COVID-19 cases, Melita Vujnovic, the representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Russia, told Sputnik on Monday.

Vujnovic stated that, according to statistics, there was a sharp rise of the incidence curve in Moscow at the beginning of last week, and there were also cases of severe pneumonia in people who were not identified as having been in contact with infected people or those in isolation. Moreover, a self-isolation index, calculated by Russia's tech giant Yandex, has been below four points -- where five shows all people are staying at home -- during the last two weeks.

"Presence of people and cars on the streets indicates that people meet, gather in groups, perhaps, also in closed spaces. Therefore, measures are needed for better compliance [with restrictions], reducing contacts," Vujnovic said.

The representative added that the COVID-19 epidemic would reach its peak in Russia faster if the transmission was stopped by the observance of social distance by citizens.

Russia has so far confirmed 18,328 COVID-19 cases, and 11,513 of them were registered in Moscow alone.

