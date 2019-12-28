UrduPoint.com
Moscow Needs To Remain Reliable Gas Supplier For European Countries - Lawmaker

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 02:10 AM

Moscow Needs to Remain Reliable Gas Supplier for European Countries - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) Russia will benefit from settling mutual gas dispute claims with Ukraine under the recent gas transit protocol while remaining a reliable supplier of energy resources to Europe, the first deputy chair of the Russian upper house economic policy committee told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said that Moscow and Kiev agreed to reset all reciprocal claims to zero starting January 1 and to remove asset freezes under court rulings in legal claims.

"The $3 billion that Ukraine demands from Russia, this is not for gas, this is what Kiev managed to get from this situation through a court decision," Sergei Kalashnikov said.

According to the lawmaker, in light of economic sanctions and other disputes between Russia and Europe, Moscow needs to remain a reliable gas supplier to Europe.

Russia and Ukraine signed a gas cooperation protocol on December 20 to secure Russian gas transit after the expiration of the current contract. Russia's Gazprom said last week it would settle court disputes with Naftogaz, and anti-monopoly disputes with the Ukrainian government by December 29.

The protocol also envisages delivering 65 billion cubic meters (over 2 trillion cubic feet) in 2020 and 40 billion cubic meters (1.5 trillion cubic feet) per year thereafter for four more years. In addition, the document stipulates that Gazprom and Ukrainian Naftogaz might consider direct gas supplies to Ukraine at a discounted European hub's price depending on volumes.

